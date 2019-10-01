Rescue.
What is Wild Wonders?
Wild Wonders is where kids and adults can connect with animals from all over the world. Through live tours and interactive programs, our 120 animal ambassadors and educators will take you on a dynamic adventure you won’t forget.
Our motto is “Rescue. Educate. Conserve”, and our educators will share the stories behind the animals, the adaptations they have to help them survive in the wild, and what conservation challenges they face.
Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife, and the important role they play in the planet we share.
All of our onsite Animal Experience tours are by appointment only, and must be booked through our website. Your tour will be exclusively for your group, allowing your keeper / educator to focus only on you.
Breaking news!
We now offer Gift Cards for our onsite Experiences!
Upcoming Events
Winter Wonders and Holiday Lights
It’s time for our annual “Winter Wonders” tours! Join us on selected Saturday nights in December and enjoy hot chocolate while you’re touring Wild Wonders when our nocturnal animals are bathed in the glow of festive holiday nights. The price is $35 for Adults and $15 for children 12 and under.
Animal Experiences at Wild Wonders
Brunch With The Beasts
Are you as in love with Cheetahs as we are? Imagine enjoying a tasty brunch within steps of our Cheetah exercise yard with one of our three Cheetah ambassadors in sight. As you enjoy your meal, your guide will tell you about our Cheetahs, and the work of our three global conservation partners whose focus is on Cheetah conservation in the wild. After you’ve finished, your guide will take you on a full Behind The Scenes tour of our facility where you’ll meet many of our other ambassadors.
Fennec Fox and Friends
Everyone loves our little Fennec Foxes, and we’re now offering an Animal Experience focused on them. If you are crazy about Foxes, or have someone in your family that is, you need to sign up!
The FENNEC FOXES AND FRIENDS Experience joins our other four: MEET AND GREET A CHEETAH (now featuring our one year old handsome male, Hasani), MEET AND FEED A BEARCAT, WALLABY WALKABOUT, and CAT TRAINING 101. If you can’t decide on just one, check out our ULTIMATE Experience!
As always, each interactive animal experience comes with a full tour of our facility.
Reptiles From Around The World
It’s here! Available NOW is our newest Interactive Experience. We have reptiles from South / Central America, Africa, Eurasia, Asia / Australia, and North America, and this experience will introduce you to many of them. And, of course it will include our Behind the Scenes tour like all of our Interactive Experiences.
Experiences For All Ages All Year Round
Zookeeper Mentor Program
If you have a budding Zookeeper 13 years of age or older, have them spend a one-on-one session with one of our Keepers.
Family Zoo Camp
Offered all year, the Family Zoo Camp is a three hour experience for the animal loving family.
Our Global Conservation Partners
Wild Wonders is a member of the American Association of Zookeepers and accredited by the Zoological Association of America.