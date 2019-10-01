Wild Wonders is where kids and adults can connect with animals from all over the world. Through live tours and interactive programs, our 120 animal ambassadors and educators will take you on a dynamic adventure you won’t forget.

Our motto is “Rescue. Educate. Conserve”, and our educators will share the stories behind the animals, the adaptations they have to help them survive in the wild, and what conservation challenges they face.

Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife, and the important role they play in the planet we share.

All of our onsite Animal Experience tours are by appointment only, and must be booked through our website. Your tour will be exclusively for your group, allowing your keeper / educator to focus only on you.